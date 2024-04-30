News & Insights

Markets
SNOW

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNOW, Z, LOW

April 30, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 30,718 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 4,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 20,309 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,600 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 13,793 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, Z options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dow Average Annual Return
 SATX Videos
 KALA YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW
Z
LOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.