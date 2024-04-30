Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNOW, Z, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 30,718 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024 , with 4,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 20,309 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,600 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 13,793 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, Z options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

