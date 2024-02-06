Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNOW, RMBS, FN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 56,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 6,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 11,879 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,200 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) options are showing a volume of 2,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 236,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
