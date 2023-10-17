Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, PZZA, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 28,986 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 7,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 11,142 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

