Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, PZZA, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 28,986 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 7,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 11,142 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, PZZA options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SEA Options Chain
BTAI shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of GS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.