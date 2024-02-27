Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SJM, KSS, CCL

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), where a total of 5,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 546,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,900 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 20,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 133,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 12,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

