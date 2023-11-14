Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SIG, NAVI, NU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 7,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 704,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) options are showing a volume of 10,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of NAVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NAVI. Below is a chart showing NAVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 279,481 contracts, representing approximately 27.9 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 51,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIG options, NAVI options, or NU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.