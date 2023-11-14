Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SIG, NAVI, NU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 7,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 704,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) options are showing a volume of 10,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of NAVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NAVI. Below is a chart showing NAVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 279,481 contracts, representing approximately 27.9 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 51,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SIG options, NAVI options, or NU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BKSC Split History
TPCO YTD Return
BIOS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.