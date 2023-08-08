Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SCCO, HIMS, NVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 8,915 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 891,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 23,263 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,100 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 41,615 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 4,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

