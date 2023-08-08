News & Insights

Markets
SCCO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SCCO, HIMS, NVAX

August 08, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 8,915 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 891,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 23,263 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,100 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 41,615 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 4,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SCCO options, HIMS options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GCO market cap history
 PESI Split History
 PDCO Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCCO
HIMS
NVAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.