Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SBGI, ASAN, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total volume of 5,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 530,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.3% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 17,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,700 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 73,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

