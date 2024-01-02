Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SAVE, BYON, CPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 47,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,800 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) saw options trading volume of 13,767 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,900 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 29,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,600 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
