Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RNG, ROKU, PHM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 28,794 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 305.2% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 943,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 12,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 169,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 272.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 7,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 66,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 244.6% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 31,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
