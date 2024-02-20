News & Insights

Markets
RNG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RNG, ABR, OKTA

February 20, 2024 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 6,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 644,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 43,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,500 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RNG options, ABR options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 UNFI market cap history
 BFZ Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNG
ABR
OKTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.