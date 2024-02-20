Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RNG, ABR, OKTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 6,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 644,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 43,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,500 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
