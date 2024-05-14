Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RILY, MRNA, GS

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 38,281 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 26,752 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 108.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RILY options, MRNA options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
