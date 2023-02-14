Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RH, MDGL, STEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 3,479 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 347,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,597 contracts, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stem Inc (Symbol: STEM) saw options trading volume of 17,535 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of STEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 9,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,200 underlying shares of STEM. Below is a chart showing STEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, MDGL options, or STEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

