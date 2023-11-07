Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, EBAY, NOC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 1,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 187,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 422,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:
eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 22,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 2,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,800 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
