Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, CMC, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 38,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) saw options trading volume of 5,837 contracts, representing approximately 583,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,300 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 29,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

