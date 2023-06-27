Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, SPLK, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 83,794 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 4,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 7,240 contracts, representing approximately 724,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 39,385 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 4,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, SPLK options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High Beta Stocks
FNKO Average Annual Return
VSH YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.