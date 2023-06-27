Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, SPLK, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 83,794 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 4,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 7,240 contracts, representing approximately 724,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 39,385 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 4,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

