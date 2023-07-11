Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PSMT, TREX, HTZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT), where a total of 902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,300 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Trex Co Inc (Symbol: TREX) saw options trading volume of 5,323 contracts, representing approximately 532,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of TREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,000 underlying shares of TREX. Below is a chart showing TREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 15,401 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,300 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
