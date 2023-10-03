Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PSFE, CZR, LEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE), where a total of 1,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 314,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 11,808 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,200 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 11,798 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PSFE options, CZR options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Larry Robbins Stock Picks
CNOB Dividend History
Funds Holding BE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.