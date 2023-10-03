News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PSFE, CZR, LEN

October 03, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE), where a total of 1,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 314,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 11,808 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,200 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 11,798 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

