Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PPC, SMMT, AOSL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC), where a total volume of 7,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 772,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.3% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,300 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) options are showing a volume of 5,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 584,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,300 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 936 contracts, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,100 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

