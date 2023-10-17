Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PPC, SMMT, AOSL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC), where a total volume of 7,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 772,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.3% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,300 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) options are showing a volume of 5,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 584,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,300 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 936 contracts, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,100 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PPC options, SMMT options, or AOSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CRSA YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PTBI
STMP Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.