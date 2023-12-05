Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PPC, MDB, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC), where a total of 29,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 438.4% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 680,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,300 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 43,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 314% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 30,971 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 291.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PPC options, MDB options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.