Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PNT, TMDX, FN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in POINT Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT), where a total of 21,529 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 11,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 5,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) options are showing a volume of 2,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
