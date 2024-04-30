News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PG, CVX, FSLR

April 30, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 31,786 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 20,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 32,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 8,581 contracts, representing approximately 858,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

