Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PG, CVX, FSLR

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 32,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 8,581 contracts, representing approximately 858,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
