Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PENN, ABBV, KEYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 11,973 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,000 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 22,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) options are showing a volume of 4,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 474,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,900 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PENN options, ABBV options, or KEYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
VIXY Split History
ESRT market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.