Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PCT, EPR, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 16,304 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.9% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,800 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) options are showing a volume of 4,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 21,245 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

