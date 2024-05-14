Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PANW, BYD, FSLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 21,388 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 8,807 contracts, representing approximately 880,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,700 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 33,689 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,900 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

