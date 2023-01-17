Markets
OXY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, LIN, INTU

January 17, 2023 — 01:32 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 53,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) options are showing a volume of 8,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 858,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of LIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of LIN. Below is a chart showing LIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 6,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, LIN options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

