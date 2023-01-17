Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, LIN, INTU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 53,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) options are showing a volume of 8,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 858,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of LIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of LIN. Below is a chart showing LIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 6,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, LIN options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
TCH Historical Stock Prices
CHD shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.