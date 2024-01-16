Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, IFF, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 48,549 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 7,571 contracts, representing approximately 757,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 22,969 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, IFF options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
