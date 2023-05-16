Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, LGIH, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 1,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 197,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 461,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) options are showing a volume of 803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,100 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 903,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
