News & Insights

Markets
OKTA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, MBI, CEIX

August 08, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 15,889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 1,907 contracts, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 3,476 contracts, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, MBI options, or CEIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 DPL Videos
 PRA Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKTA
MBI
CEIX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.