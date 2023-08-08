Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, MBI, CEIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 15,889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 1,907 contracts, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 3,476 contracts, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
