Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OC, AAL, IDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Owens Corning (Symbol: OC), where a total volume of 3,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 327,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of OC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,300 underlying shares of OC. Below is a chart showing OC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 107,504 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 15,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) saw options trading volume of 498 contracts, representing approximately 49,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,500 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OC options, AAL options, or IDT options

