Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OC, AAL, IDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Owens Corning (Symbol: OC), where a total volume of 3,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 327,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of OC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,300 underlying shares of OC. Below is a chart showing OC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 107,504 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 15,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) saw options trading volume of 498 contracts, representing approximately 49,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,500 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OC options, AAL options, or IDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BANR Next Dividend Date
ACIW Insider Buying
JAMF Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.