News & Insights

Markets
NOW

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, HUM, UPST

October 31, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 727,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 5,240 contracts, representing approximately 524,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 21,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, HUM options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DRIP Returns Calculator
 MQ market cap history
 CNC Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
HUM
UPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.