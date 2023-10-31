Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, HUM, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 727,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 5,240 contracts, representing approximately 524,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 21,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

