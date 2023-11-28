Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 51,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 6,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 23,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 18,705 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 135.8% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
