Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 155,969 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 347.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 16,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,252 contracts, representing approximately 425,200 underlying shares or approximately 204.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2795 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2795 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, CMG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.