Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NAVI, KBH, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), where a total of 28,373 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 357.8% of NAVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 792,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 16,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NAVI. Below is a chart showing NAVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 44,594 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 277.6% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 20,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 278,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 275.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 13,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NAVI options, KBH options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

