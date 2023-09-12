Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, AAP, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 194,983 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 32,509 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,300 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 16,086 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, AAP options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
NVIV YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AXON
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.