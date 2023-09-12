Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, AAP, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 194,983 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 32,509 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,300 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 16,086 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

