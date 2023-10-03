Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MKC, AZO, ZION

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), where a total volume of 8,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 828,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 833 contracts, representing approximately 83,300 underlying shares or approximately 57% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2540 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 73 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2540 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 15,075 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MKC options, AZO options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CHIS Videos
DRD Options Chain
Institutional Holders of SELF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.