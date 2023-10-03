Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MKC, AZO, ZION

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), where a total volume of 8,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 828,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 833 contracts, representing approximately 83,300 underlying shares or approximately 57% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2540 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 73 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2540 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 15,075 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MKC options, AZO options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.