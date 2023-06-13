Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MIDD, FYBR, DLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), where a total volume of 2,258 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 225,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,400 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) saw options trading volume of 17,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 15,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) options are showing a volume of 18,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
