Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MIDD, ASO, SAVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), where a total volume of 2,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 227,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 12,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,300 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 7,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,100 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MIDD options, ASO options, or SAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MPW Stock Predictions
TSPT Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CJNK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.