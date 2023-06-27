Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MIDD, ASO, SAVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), where a total volume of 2,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 227,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 12,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,300 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 7,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,100 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

