Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MGM, JCI, EAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 13,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 3,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 19,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,500 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 5,646 contracts, representing approximately 564,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,300 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, JCI options, or EAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.