Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MGM, JCI, EAT

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 19,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,500 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 5,646 contracts, representing approximately 564,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,300 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
