Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDT, IBP, PFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 42,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,500 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) options are showing a volume of 1,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 326,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 20,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
