Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDB, TH, OKTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 18,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 6,124 contracts, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,700 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 26,371 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 110.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

