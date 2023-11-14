Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, ROKU, RGLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 24,604 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 871,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 67,777 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 2,788 contracts, representing approximately 278,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
