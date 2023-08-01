Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, LYFT, SMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 19,593 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 121,699 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 39,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 5,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, LYFT options, or SMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
