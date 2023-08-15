Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, COTY, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 119,770 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 9,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,800 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) options are showing a volume of 15,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 948,700 underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 52,214 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, COTY options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

