Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, ULTA, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 38,050 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 8,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 849,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $472.50 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $472.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 153,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 10,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

