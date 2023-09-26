News & Insights

Markets
LUV

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LUV, PACW, CROX

September 26, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total of 32,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,700 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) saw options trading volume of 13,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of PACW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 10,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PACW. Below is a chart showing PACW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 6,285 contracts, representing approximately 628,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LUV options, PACW options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LAYN Videos
 SCHW market cap history
 Institutional Holders of GFAI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV
PACW
CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.