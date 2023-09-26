Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LUV, PACW, CROX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total of 32,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,700 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) saw options trading volume of 13,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of PACW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 10,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PACW. Below is a chart showing PACW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 6,285 contracts, representing approximately 628,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

