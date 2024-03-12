Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LUV, NOW, ADBE

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 28,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LUV options, NOW options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks
ASLE Historical PE Ratio
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MRAM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.