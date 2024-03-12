Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LUV, NOW, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total of 89,274 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.2% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 7,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,900 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 28,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

