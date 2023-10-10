Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LSXMK, CRWD, ELV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total of 23,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 136.9% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 28,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 8,707 contracts, representing approximately 870,700 underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,400 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

