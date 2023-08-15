Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRN, GNRC, VRNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total volume of 2,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 222,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.5% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 12,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,600 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) options are showing a volume of 2,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
