Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, MS, SPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 13,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 59,086 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 7,385 contracts, representing approximately 738,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
