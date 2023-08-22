Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, JNJ, NDSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 33,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 4,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,300 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 398,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 169,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) saw options trading volume of 1,345 contracts, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of NDSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of NDSN. Below is a chart showing NDSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
